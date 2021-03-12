Three hospitalised as Akwa United players survive accident
Players and officials of Akwa United have been involved in a
road accident on their way to Kaduna state.
The accident occurred along Ezionye expressway in Enugu on
Friday morning.
One of the players and two officials were taken to the
hospital as an undisclosed number of the team members were said to have
sustained injuries in the accident.
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club was
traveling to honour their matchday 15 game against Jigawa Stars.
The Uyo-based team announced the incident on its official
Twitter handle.
“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye express
road, Enugu on our wan to Kaduna for our npfl matchday 15 game against Jigawa
Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two
officials have been taken to the hospital,” Akwa United wrote.
We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/KJvQsr3XJj— Akwa United FC (@AkwaUnited_fc) March 12, 2021
The Promise Keepers are fifth on the NPFL table with 23
points from 14 matches.
