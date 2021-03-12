Home | News | General | Three hospitalised as Akwa United players survive accident

The accident occurred along Ezionye expressway in Enugu on Friday morning.

One of the players and two officials were taken to the hospital as an undisclosed number of the team members were said to have sustained injuries in the accident.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club was traveling to honour their matchday 15 game against Jigawa Stars.

The Uyo-based team announced the incident on its official Twitter handle.

“We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye express road, Enugu on our wan to Kaduna for our npfl matchday 15 game against Jigawa Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital,” Akwa United wrote.

"We have been involved in an accident along Ezionye Express road in Enugu on our way to Kaduna for our NPFL Match-day 15 game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Players and officials have sustained injuries. One player and two officials have been taken to the hospital"





The Promise Keepers are fifth on the NPFL table with 23 points from 14 matches.

