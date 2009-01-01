Home | News | General | Osun bank robbery: CP orders intensive manhunt to arrest suspects

The Osun State Commissioner of police, Olawale Olokode, has assured that security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence of robbery incidents in the State.

There was tension in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government of Osun State as some hooded armed robbers, stormed two banks.

It was gathered that the robbers could not have access to the bank due to the security door at the entrance.

In a video earlier published by this medium, the robbers were seen hooded and shooting indiscriminately.

The men of the underworld intercepted a staff of the bank while trying to lock the rear exit door of the bank, having closed for daily transactions and forced the staff of the bank to open an ATM and carted away about N600,000.

It was learnt that the gunmen shot two persons while trying to escape after the operation.

The police boss in a signal signed by the command spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, ordered security operatives to mount an intensive manhunt to arrest the armed robbers that attacked the commercial bank in Okuku on Thursday.

He appealed to the good citizens of the State, especially those residing in Okuku and its environs to collaborate with the police by giving timely information that will assist in arresting the criminal elements.

While reassuring the members of the public of their safety, the CP said, “security measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence.”

