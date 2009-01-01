Home | News | General | IPMAN dismisses new pump price of petrol by PPPRA

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has said it has not received any official communication on fuel price hike, debunking the news across the country of an increment in the pump price of fuel.

The chairman of the association’s Kano State branch, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Dan Malam, stated this while addressing a press conference in Kano on Friday.

The chairman directed his members to continue selling the product at the old price as there is no official communication from the federal government on the supposed new price.

He told newsmen that whenever there is fuel increment, critical stakeholders will inform the IPMAN leadership, urging the general public to disregard the ongoing news.

Bashir said the leadership of IPMAN has consulted critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector and informed them that there will be no such decision of fuel increment for now.

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has enough fuel for distribution across the country, advising the public to avoid panic buying.

