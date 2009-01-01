IPMAN dismisses new pump price of petrol by PPPRA
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria,
IPMAN, has said it has not received any official communication on fuel price
hike, debunking the news across the country of an increment in the pump price
of fuel.
The chairman of the association’s Kano State branch, Alhaji
Bashir Ahmad Dan Malam, stated this while addressing a press conference in Kano
on Friday.
The chairman directed his members to continue selling the
product at the old price as there is no official communication from the federal
government on the supposed new price.
He told newsmen that whenever there is fuel increment,
critical stakeholders will inform the IPMAN leadership, urging the general
public to disregard the ongoing news.
Bashir said the leadership of IPMAN has consulted critical
stakeholders in the petroleum sector and informed them that there will be no
such decision of fuel increment for now.
According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation has enough fuel for distribution across the country, advising the
public to avoid panic buying.
