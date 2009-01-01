Home | News | General | IPMAN dismisses new pump price of petrol by PPPRA
#FuelPriceHike: Nigerian system believes in suffering the masses – Ben Bruce
BREAKING: PPPRA deletes template announcing petrol price increase

IPMAN dismisses new pump price of petrol by PPPRA



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 22 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has said it has not received any official communication on fuel price h...


The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, has said it has not received any official communication on fuel price hike, debunking the news across the country of an increment in the pump price of fuel.

 

The chairman of the association’s Kano State branch, Alhaji Bashir Ahmad Dan Malam, stated this while addressing a press conference in Kano on Friday.

 

The chairman directed his members to continue selling the product at the old price as there is no official communication from the federal government on the supposed new price.

 

He told newsmen that whenever there is fuel increment, critical stakeholders will inform the IPMAN leadership, urging the general public to disregard the ongoing news.

 

Bashir said the leadership of IPMAN has consulted critical stakeholders in the petroleum sector and informed them that there will be no such decision of fuel increment for now.

 

According to him, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has enough fuel for distribution across the country, advising the public to avoid panic buying.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180