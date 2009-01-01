Home | News | General | BREAKING: PPPRA deletes template announcing petrol price increase

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has deleted a petrol pricing template announcing an increase in the retail price of petrol.

The template, published on its website on Thursday night, was deleted on Friday morning amid the outrage over the price increase.

The template had said the recommended retail price is between N209.61 and N212.61 per litre. The landing cost of petrol was put at N189.61.

The ex-depot price, which is the rate marketers get the product, was fixed at N206.42





Moments after the increase was announced, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) insisted there will be no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol in March.

When NigerianEye visited the link to the NNPRA template, it returned an error message: “Page not found (404). It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.”

More to follow…

