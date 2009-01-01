BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms ex-Plateau gov Dariye’s 10-year jail term
The Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and 10-year
jail term of Joshua Dariye, former governor of Plateau state.
The judgment delivered on Friday, Helen Ogunwumiju, who read
the decision of the apex court, affirmed the conviction on the charges of
criminal breach of trust which carries a 10-year Jail term.
However, the supreme court quashed the charges which border
on misappropriation of funds which carry a two-year Jail term.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had charged
Dariye to court in 2007, accusing him of diverting N1.126 billion from Plateau
government’s ecological fund.
In June 2018, Adebukola Banjoko, judge of a federal capital
territory (FCT) high court in Gudu, sentenced Dariye to 14 years imprisonment
having found him guilty on 15 out the 23 counts preferred against him.
Dariye was governor between 1999 and 2007.
More to follow…
