Home | News | General | Kaduna kidnap: Nigeria under siege, tragedy looms – Shehu Sani warns FG
BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms ex-Plateau gov Dariye’s 10-year jail term
No increase in fuel price – NNPC counters PPPRA

Kaduna kidnap: Nigeria under siege, tragedy looms – Shehu Sani warns FG



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 8 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that tragedy looms in the country. Sani gave the warning in a post...


Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that tragedy looms in the country.

Sani gave the warning in a post via his Twitter account on Friday while reacting to the abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State by gunmen.

The lawmaker, who also said he was disappointed that the recent abduction took place close the Nigerian Defence Academy, revealed that the country was currently under serious attacks.

He warned that tragedy looms if the federal government failed to take actions to ensure an end to the incessant abductions.

“Bandits invaded and kidnapped students at the Federal College of Forestry mechanization Afaka.

“Sad to know that this abduction took place in the outskirts of Kaduna, near the Airport and close to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“The country is under siege and our tragedy is round the clock.

“Obviously no lessons were learned from Kagara abductions,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180