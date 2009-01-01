Home | News | General | Kaduna kidnap: Nigeria under siege, tragedy looms – Shehu Sani warns FG

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has warned President Muhammadu Buhari that tragedy looms in the country.

Sani gave the warning in a post via his Twitter account on Friday while reacting to the abduction of students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Kaduna State by gunmen.

The lawmaker, who also said he was disappointed that the recent abduction took place close the Nigerian Defence Academy, revealed that the country was currently under serious attacks.

He warned that tragedy looms if the federal government failed to take actions to ensure an end to the incessant abductions.

“Bandits invaded and kidnapped students at the Federal College of Forestry mechanization Afaka.

“Sad to know that this abduction took place in the outskirts of Kaduna, near the Airport and close to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

“The country is under siege and our tragedy is round the clock.

“Obviously no lessons were learned from Kagara abductions,” he said.

