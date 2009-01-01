We need Yoruba Nation now – Sunday Igboho
Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho says his agitation is for Yoruba nation and that there is no going back ...
Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday
Igboho says his agitation is for Yoruba nation and that there is no going back
on this.
Igboho, in a statement issued by his media aide, Olayomi
Koiki on Thursday, called on anyone willing to join the agitation for Yoruba
nation to join the group.
“Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for Yoruba
Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘Yoruba nation now.’
“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side
talk is nothing but a distraction. we are fully focused, Yoruba nation is the goal.
“Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday
Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spokesperson Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a
fact,” he said.
He added that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is one of the stakeholders who identified with the group on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.
“He can give his own advice at anytime as regards the
agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have a 100 percent confidence
in him. Lets not talk with envy. We must unite and stay strong in one voice.
“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode
and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their
religion or political party affiliation. Thank you and God bless,” he said.
