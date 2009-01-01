Home | News | General | We need Yoruba Nation now – Sunday Igboho

Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho says his agitation is for Yoruba nation and that there is no going back on this.

Igboho, in a statement issued by his media aide, Olayomi Koiki on Thursday, called on anyone willing to join the agitation for Yoruba nation to join the group.

“Anyone who is willing to support the agitation for Yoruba Nation is highly welcome, the goal is ‘Yoruba nation now.’

“We know what we want and no going back. Every other side talk is nothing but a distraction. we are fully focused, Yoruba nation is the goal.

“Let me reiterate, anything you did not hear from I, Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) or my spokesperson Olayomi Koiki of Koiki Media is not a fact,” he said.

He added that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode is one of the stakeholders who identified with the group on the struggle of Yoruba Nation agitation.

“He can give his own advice at anytime as regards the agitation and there’s no reason to doubt him. We have a 100 percent confidence in him. Lets not talk with envy. We must unite and stay strong in one voice.

“Therefore, we want to identify with Chief Femi Fani Kayode and any other person that stands for the Yoruba race irrespective of their religion or political party affiliation. Thank you and God bless,” he said.

