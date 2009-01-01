Fuel Price: NLC President, Wabba worst in Nigeria’s history – Activist Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, has slammed Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over the latest ...
Deji Adeyanju, the convener of Concerned Nigerians, has
slammed Ayuba Wabba, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, over the
latest fuel price increases in the country.
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on
Thursday night announced the new increment on its website, explaining that it
was due to the market determinants and importation costs.
This is coming days after the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) assured Nigerians there would be no price hike in the price
of PMS in the country.
PPPRA fixed the lower band of the new fuel price at N209.61
per litre and upper band at N212.61 per litre.
Reacting, Adeyanju in a tweet described the inaction of the
NLC as a shame.
According to him, Wabba is the most useless NLC presidency
in the history of Nigeria.
The popular Abuja based activist in a post on his Twitter
page wrote: “You are the most useless NLC president in the history of Nigeria.
“Six fuel price increases , no single protest or mass action
nationwide. A shame.
“Useless NLC will not do anything about the fuel price
hike.”
Adeyanju further described President Muhammadu Buhari as a
‘heartless’ president for increasing the fuel price to N212 per liter.
“Nigerian government hikes fuel price to N212 per litre.
Change is here indeed. Buhari is just heartless,” he added.
