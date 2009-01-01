Home | News | General | Breaking: Premier League club fires manager 10 games to the end of the 2020-21 season

- Chris Wilder has been shown the exit doors by Sheffield United

- The Blades under the tutelage of the 53-year-old are at the base of the table with 14 points from 28 games

- The club is now hoping to turn its fortunes around by firing the manager who helped them gain promotion in 2019

Sheffield United have sacked their manager Chris Wilder with 10 Premier League games left to be played this season.

The Blades have won just four Premier League games this campaign - leaving them 20th on the table with 14 points.

And they are hoping they can avoid relegation at the end of the season with the decision regarding the 53-year-old.

Wilder was appointed Sheffield manager in May 2016 and guided them to the Premier League just two seasons after while they finish ninth in their first campaign back in the top flight.

However, they have not been able to replicate their previous form in the English topflight having dwelled in the base of the table for the most part of this campaign.

The Blades are currently 12 points away from safety with 10 matches to go this term and their next game will be against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Sky Sports reports that the press conference with Wilder to preview that match was cancelled by Sheffield United on Friday.

Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa'ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently.

Last week, Wilder said he did not know if he would be the manager next season, despite confirming he wants to remain in charge at Bramall Lane if the board and owners "stick to the plan".

Source: Legit

