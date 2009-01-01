Home | News | General | 1 players, 2 officials rushed to the hospital as bus of Nigerian club side involved in ghastly accident

- Akwa United will be counting their lucky stars after their bus was involved in an accident

- There were no lives lost but several players and officials were injured, while some were taken to the hospital

- The accident occurred in Enugu on their way to their league game in Kaduna against Jigawa Golden Stars

Nigeria Professional League side Akwa United were involved in a ghastly motor accident while traveling to Kaduna to take on Jigawa Golden Stars.

The luxury bus was on a head-on collision with another trailer that occurred along Ezionye Express road in the city of Enugu.

According to the club's official Twitter account, several players and official sustained injuries as a result of the accident and no lives were lost.

And Akwa United also reported that one player and two officials were taken to the hospital to receive proper treatment.

The Uyo-based side were getting ready for their NPFL week 15 game against their northern counterparts who play their home matches in Kaduna.

2 players, 1 official rushed to the hospital as bus of Akwa United involved in ghastly accident in Enugu. Photo by @akwaunited_fc

Source: Twitter

Akwa are currently fifth on the table with six wins, five draws and three losses in 14 matches played so far.

On the other hand, Golden Stars are 16th on the league standings, having played 14 matches, recorded five wins, two draws and seven losses.

An official announcement about if the match should go on as scheduled at the weekend or be postponed is yet to be made.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that it is a thing of shame in 2021 to see players of a professional football club in Nigeria sitting on the carrier of their space bus while they move from one location.

Though it is unsure where their next destination was, the supposed stars of Abia Angels FC are still being treated like amateurs.

Some of the players were still dressed in the club's blue while the rest who are sitting on top of the car have black tops on.

