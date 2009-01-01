Home | News | General | Luxury toilet with tree inside it sparks massive reactions on social media

- Emerging photos of a toilet with a tree growing inside it has blown up on social media

- The luxury toilet had state-of-the-art fittings in it aside the tree

- Many gushed over the photos and praised the builder for such an amazing concept

Variety, it is often said, is the spice of life and the same applies for luxury.

Emerging photos of a luxury toilet with what looks like a tree growing inside it has generate huge reactions on social media.

The exquisite toilet which was shared on Twitter by @INTERIORPORN1 looks like what is the handiwork of an experienced craftsman and architect.

Heavy reactions trail photos of toilet with a tree growing inside it Photo Credit: @INTERIORPORN1

Source: Twitter

In the photos, the toilet appeared to have the liken of an outdoor one owing to the ray of sunlight penetrating it from the top but the covering and door put this in contention.

Many took to the comment section to state how they wished it was theirs, others described it as perfect.

The tweet which got over 7k likes and more than one thousand retweets had the following reactions:

@gregowenjames said:

"Yes. This is perfect. I’d like a toilet outdoors too."

@krishtun_wrote:

"Ok but I prefer this concept fr."

JustAFrog123 reacted:

"oh yes this is nice."

@ChristinaNaples remarked:

"Love it."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that huge reactions trailed photos of a luxury toilet of N700K.

A Nigerian man had caused a massive reaction on Twitter after he shared a photo of his luxury toilets that cost N700,000 (700k) per unit.

The man with the username, @BashorunofAbuja, said he has 24 units of the toilets for sale.

But majority of Nigerians who reacted to the post questioned why the toilet units were so expensive. Others used the opportunity to make funny jokes about the expensive toilet seats.

Source: Legit.ng

