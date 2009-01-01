Home | News | General | Nigerians celebrate their fathers after lady shared daddy appreciation post online

- Because mothers are celebrated than fathers in every part of the world, a young lady has taken to social media to appreciate her dad

- The lady with the Twitter handle @Ada_Ojilibeka narrated how her father wore his clothes the wrong way because he was rushing to get her to the clinic when she was sick

- Nigerians on Twitter loved the post and used the avenue to also celebrate their own fathers

A young lady with the Twitter handle @Ada_Ojilibeka has taken to the social media platform to celebrate her father for being such a good dad.

@Ada_Ojilibeka narrated how the man was in a state of confusion when she was sick and rushed to the clinic.

According to the young lady, her father called her name over 1000 times on their way to the clinic.

She said when she was stable, she realised that her dad had worn his clothes the wrong way because he was in haste to get her medical help.

The young lady started the daddy appreciation post and got a lot of people talking about their fathers. Photo credit: @Ada_Ojilibeka

Source: Twitter

@Ada_Ojilibeka's post read in part:

"This a daddys' appreciation tweet. Just because we do not appreciate these amazing men enough!"

Tweeps flooded the comment section of the posts to also celebrate their dads by sharing their own experiences.

@Miss_Marv wrote:

"I remember when daddy was dropping me off in feddy, first day of school, while praying for me, he was literally crying. Mumu me didn't understand the concept of boarding school. I thought he'd be coming everyday to take me home in the evening. I cried my own that night."

@John_binho commented:

"Great! My Dad visited me the most while I was in boarding school. He was friends with all the VPs Academics that came all through my 6 years cos he visited me every 2 weeks. We had discussions like we were age mates and I enjoyed them.

"He passed away exactly a year ago, today."

@AdaJEMM said:

"Just last night I was sharing with someone how I don't remember my mum bathing & dressing my brothers &I for school cos dad always did it.

"We also had 2 road trips alone from the north to the west. He traveled alone that December in my pry 6 & is yet to return... We had plans..."

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a Twitter influencer took to the social media platform to disclose that a Nigerian lady that surprised her dad with cakes and gifts on his 60th birthday had been promised N1 million.

The influencer with a parody account @OIuJacobs said the Good Samaritan urged people to tag the lady.

The young lady with the Instagram handle @simply_preshh earlier posted a video of the surprise on her page and warmed hearts on the social media platform.

