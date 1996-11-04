Fivel Stewart biography: age, height, ethnicity, movies and TV shows
Fivel Stewart is an American actress best known her role on the TV comedy-drama series Atypical. The actress plays the role of Izzie which has propelled her into the lame-light. She is also known for her other role as Ella in the hit horror film Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft. What else is there to know about her?
The beautiful star hails from a family of actors as her dad is well known in the entertainment industry. She is also a World Champion in Martial Arts, where she competed at the age of six. Apart from this, started her acting career early. She also doubles up as a songstress.
Here is everything you need to know about the actress, including details about her age, career, and more:
Profile summary
- Birthname: Trent Heaven Fivel Stewart
- Birthdate: November 4, 1996
- Age: 24 years old
- Zodiac sign: Scorpio
- Height: 5 feet 5 inches
- Weight: 59 Kilograms
- Body measurements: 34-28-36
Fivel Stewart biography
The actress was born on November 4, 1996, to parents Renee and Nils Allen Stewart. As of 2021, Fivel Stewart age is 24 years. Fivel Stewart nationality is American.
Fivel Stewart hails from a family of actors. Her dad, Nils Allen Stewart, is an actor and stuntman best known for his roles in movies such as The Mask, Space Cowboys, and The Scorpion King.
On the other hand, her mum, Renee Steward, is a part-time actress and has featured in movies such as the 1995 hit movie Raw Target, Warrior of Justice, and Hot Wax Zombies on Wheels.
She grew up in a family of four. Her siblings' names are Booboo, Maegan, and Sage Stewart. The actresses' siblings are all involved in acting and have featured in different movies and TV shows.
Her brother, Nils Allen "Booboo" Stewart Jr., is best known for his role as Seth Clearwater, a werewolf in The Twilight Saga and, as Jay (son of Jafar) in Descendants.
Fivel Stewart ethnicity
The star's ancestry and ethnicity are pretty extensive. Her dad is Caucasian and has a Russian and Blackfoot Native American heritage. In addition to this, he has English, Scottish, Italian-Argentinian, and French-Canadian ancestry.
Her mother, on the other hand, who is Asian-American, has Japanese, Chinese, and Korean descent.
Career
The beautiful actress began her acting journey early on. At the age of seven, she had already landed her first acting gig. Her first role came in 2004, where she featured in a horror TV show Dante's Cove, where she is cast as Betty.
Her next film was Pit Fighter, and she worked alongside her dad, a stunt coordinator in the movie. Her role in the film was that of Lucinda. The movie follows Jack Severino's life (Dominique Vandenberg), who loses his memory, and all he knows is the brutal sport of Pit Fighting.
The star has also featured Ella in Hansel & Gretel: Warriors of Witchcraft. She plays the role of the main character alongside her brother Booboo. The movie follows the two as they discover a coven of witches.
The brother is recruited to join while she uncovers their heritage as witch slayers. When the brother is supposed to sacrifice his sister, the two instead team up to destroy the Witch of the Woods.
Fivel Stewart Atypical character has propelled her name into the lame light. She is best known for her role on the show where she plays a popular member of the Clayton Preparatory Track team. The actress character on the show is that of an antagonist who turns to be a friend with a romantic interest to Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine).
Here is a list of Fivel Stewart movies and TV shows:
- Dante's Cove (2004) - Betty
- Yard Sale (2004) - Chrissy Deavers
- Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016) - Reese
- Atypical (2018) - Izzie
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019) - Yellow
- The Never List (2020) - Eva Jeffries
- Close Up (2020) - Rachel
- The Windigo (post-production) - Bree
- The Girls of St. Joan (pre-production) - FIA
- Devilwood (pre-production) - Tiffany
What are her measurements?
Fivel Stewart hot body measures 34-28-36 inches. She weighs in at 59 kilograms. When it comes to her height, Fivel Stewart height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimeters).
Fivel Stewart is a rare talent who has succeeded in every role she has taken. Despite her young age, she is a talent to look out for.
