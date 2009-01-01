Home | News | General | Kaduna abduction: Kidnapping now a lucrative business in Nigeria - Shehu Sani

- Shehu Sani has lamented over the abduction of female students in Kaduna

- The former senator said the tragedy demonstrates that the federal government is under-estimating inseucrity in Nigeria

- Sani even opined that kidnapping is now a promising business venture in the north

The abduction of female students in Kaduna on Friday, March 12, has proven that the Jangebe experience in Zamfara was not the last case of kidnap in the north.

Many reactions have been triggered by the Friday tragedy which is rather overwhelming to most Nigerians.

An outspoken social commentator and former Nigerian senator from the same state, Shehu Sani, has said that the enormity of insecurity in the north and throughout the country has been under-estimated by the federal government.

Sani went as far as claiming that kidnapping is now a very lucrative business in the region and that students have been reduced to mere stocks.

Sani said students in the north are now goldmines in the business of kidnapping

Source: UGC

He lamented:

"When they said that the Jangebe Kidnappings would be the last, it’s clear that they really underestimated the enormity and gravity of the problem.

"Kidnapping is now a thriving lucrative business and students are now their stocks and Goldmine."

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to put an end to kidnapping in Nigeria such as the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls in Jangebe, Zamfara state.

President Buhari made the vow on Sunday, February 28 through aviation minister Hadi Sirika who represented him during a visit of the Federal Government's delegation to Zamfara state.

The delegation was in Zamfara to commiserate with the state government over the sad incident which occurred on Friday, February 26.

Besides Sirika, other members of FG's delegation included Police affairs minister Maigari Dingyadi, Humanitarian affairs and disaster management minister Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk and women affairs minister Pauline Tallen.

Conveying Buhari's message, Sirika said:

“The President is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals."

Legit.ng reported how gunmen kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state. The incident happened in the early hours of Friday, February 26.

