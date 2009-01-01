Home | News | General | BREAKING: Bandits hit hard again, kidnap many female students in Kaduna

- For the umpteenth time, criminals have attacked students in the north

- This time, gunmen abducted female students of a federal government college in Kaduna on Friday, March 12

- Reliable sources claim that male students in the same school were not kidnapped during the attack

A gang of gunmen on Friday, March 12, kidnapped many female students of the Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation in Birnin Gwari local government area, Kaduna state.

According to Punch, the tragedy has been confirmed by the state's commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan also reported that investigations into the attack to ascertain the number of victims are ongoing.

According to the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, investigations into the attack have begun (Photo: @elrufai)

Source: Twitter

It was also gathered that no male student of the school was abducted by the gang.

Also, The Cable said residents in the area told journalists that the criminals took their captives to an unknown destination.

Meanwhile, in an effort to end the frequent abduction of schoolchildren in the north, United States had expressed readiness to help Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the deputy assistant secretary, Michael Gonzales, on Thursday, March 11, at the US Bureau of African Affairs.

According to Gonzales, America was willing to assist Nigeria to end its security challenges if the country sought its help.

Speaking during a press briefing on US counterterrorism efforts in Africa, he expressed disgust by the pattern of mass abductions which he said is an internal security threat.

This offer from the US came after some gunmen kidnapped students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara state.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday, February 26. According to the report, a resident of Kawaye village identified as Sadi Kawaye said that his daughters, Mansura and Sakina were among those abducted.

He reportedly said:

“I’m on my to Jangebe now to see the situation myself. I was told they invaded the school around 1 am."

Source: Legit.ng

