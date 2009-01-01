Home | News | General | Comedian Mr Jollof buys brand new car, shares video online

- Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has taken to social media to unveil his new ride

- The funny man recently got himself a brand new Range Rover

- In no time, fans and colleagues trooped to his comment section to celebrate him

Well-known Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, seems to be having a great year 2021 going by his recent display on social media.

The funny man recently acquired a brand new Range Rover automobile and he took to his Instagram page to unveil the new ride.

Jollof shared videos of the moment his machine was delivered to him alongside another video of himself singing and dancing.

Comedian Mr Jollof recently got himself a new ride. Photos: @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

He accompanied the videos with a simple caption where he announced the arrival of his ride.

In his words:

“The Eagle has landed.”

See the post below:

As expected, fans and colleagues quickly took to Mr Jollof’s comment section and congratulated him.

Read what some of them had to say below:

The_real_tobe_official:

"More wins bros... Congratulations ❤️"

Allezamani:

"Congratulations Honorable. Which bar for Canada we go for wash am?"

Deegeneral:

"Where una dey see this money, congratulations boss"

Blue.kqueen:

"Congratulations boss"

Nice one. Congratulations to Mr Jollof.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that child star and comedian, Emmanuella, is said to have bought herself a new Lexus worth millions.

Emmanuella got people talking on social media after she shared some photos on her official Instagram page. In the photos, the young girl and her friend were spotted behind a beautiful black car.

The photos revealed that the car is a Lexus 570 worth many millions of naira.

