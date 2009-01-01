Home | News | General | Nigerian man without masters get PhD scholarship in US, schools gives him money to bring his babe to America

- A Nigerian man, Vincent Nwosu, has announced how he got a fully-funded PhD programme without a master's degree

- Nwosu revealed that the University of Delaware increased his money offer so he could bring his fiancee to the states

- Many people congratulated, as some asked him how they can go about securing a scholarship as he did

A young Nigerian man, Vincent Nwosu, on Thursday, March 11, came on Twitter to announce how he was about to get a scholarship to study for his doctorate degree at the University of Delaware.

Nwosu appreciated everybody who made his PhD dream come through as he narrated how they all helped him through valuable online lessons.

The man advised those hoping to get his kind of opportunity, telling them that going for information and applying it by themselves is the best.

The young Nigerian man said a scholarship is really sweet if one can make the sacrifice of putting in all the works.

Nwosu disclosed that he never had to write, GRE, TOEFL, pay an application fee, or having a master’s degree.

The man was congratulated by many people on social media. Photo source: @nwosuvincent

Source: Twitter

As if that was not enough, the university also increased his monetary offer so he can bring along his woman who he is getting married to in April 2021.

See his post below:

Below are some of the reactions to his post:

@ndeeokafor said:

"I wish for an opportunity like this for Masters programme. Be kind enough to help me. Thank you sir."

@EodOyegunle said:

"Congratulations, more achievements to come, stay safe, stay smart!"

@shuquan_chen said:

"Congratulations! I am an international student myself and can relate to all the extra challenges that international students may face. So good to hear that your department is supportive. I hope that you enjoy your graduate studies!"

@MallamPelliks said:

"Congratulations Vincent and do enjoy the doctoral ride with your babe."

@hally_grey said:

"Congratulations! Wish you success in your studies and marital life."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Chijioke Ekechi, a Nigerian youth and Covenant University Bachelors of Science holder, has made his country proud with his academic excellence.

Ekechi bagged a PhD scholarship in the US without having a master's degree. He said the scholarship gave him admission into Tennessee Technological University in the US for a study in 'Automation and Artificial Intelligence'.

The awardee, who graduated with a strong 'Upper Credit' at Covenant University, explained that the scholarship allows for master's degree which automatically transfers its credit units to the PhD programme expected to be wrapped up within three to four years.

---

Source: Legit.ng

