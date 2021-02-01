Home | News | General | Court remands farmer for allegedly defrauding American divorcee $12,000

A Kaduna High Court on Friday ordered the remand of an applicant, James Adaji, in a correctional facility over alleged $12,000 romance scam.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kaduna Zonal Office, had charged Adaji with romance scam.

Earlier, the EFCC Prosecuting Counsel, P. C. Onyeneho told the court that Adaji, who doubles as a farmer and student, was arrested at Faringada, Jos, based on intelligence the commission received.

Onyeneho said investigation revealed that the defendant had been extorting American divorcee while professing love to her via social media platforms such as WeChat and others.

The charge reads, “that you James Adaji ‘M’ sometime in February 2021 in Jos, Plateau State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court, did commit an offence to wit; impersonation.

“You fraudulently held yourself out as one Sergeant Sidhu Rueben of the United States Army and induced one Ram Murti to part with $12,000 (Twelve Thousand Dollars) as payment for vacation and replacement with the intent to gain advantage for yourself.

“You thereby committed an offence contrary and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of Cybercrime (Prohibition Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015”.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecuting counsel urged the court to fix a date for commencement of trial and remand the defendant in the Correctional facility.

Justice P. H. Mallong, adjourned the matter until March 22, for the commencement of trial.

