IDUMUJE-UGBOKO: HRM Solomon Nwoko is our only king — Iyase

…says Nonso Nwoko was never a king

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Iyase of Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Christopher Ogwu, has confirmed that HRM Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko is the only King in the kingdom, insisting that Prince Nonso Nwoko was never their King.

Ogwu in a chat with newsmen on the issue of parallel King in Idumuje-Ugboko as being reported in the media said he recently met with some notable Idumuje-Ugboko Chiefs, ‘Diokpas’ (elders) and Community stakeholders to deliberate on the vacant kingship stool following the demise of HRM Albert Nwoko III who joined his ancestors in 2017.

He said their decisions were summarily transmitted to the Aniocha North Traditional Rulers Committee led by HRM Francis Ijeh, the Obi of Issele-Azagba, adding that “the traditional rulers armed with an avalanche of historical data and succession precedents recommended HRM Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko as the rightful heir to the Idumuje-Ugboko vacant kingship stool.

He said the traditional rulers in their recommendation said: “That according to the true history, native law and custom of Idumuje-Ugboko, Obi Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko remains the only person in the Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom, which under proper application of the rule of hereditary/primogeniture system of succession remains exclusively entitled to hold or fill an immediate vacancy in the traditional/rulership Obi title of Idumuje-Ugboko Kingdom”.

Ogwu said: “The above verdict by the revered Aniocha North Traditional Rulers Committee is unequivocal and remains the only authority we can rely on.

“It is instructive to note that both the Aniocha North Traditional Rulers and the Aniocha North Local Government Council have transmitted separate letters to the Delta State Government recommending HRM Obi Solomon Eziokwubundu Nwabuokei Nwoko to be recognized and presented with the staff of office.

“Arising from the above, it would amount to duplicity to even nurse the idea that there are two kings in Idumuje-Ugboko as a misleading publication tended to portray. The only known and acceptable situation in Idumuje-Ugboko Community is that a new King has been installed and peace restored to the Community, while we all await the Delta State Government’s white paper and gazette pursuant to the presentation of a staff of office to the new Obi”.

