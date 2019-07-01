Home | News | General | 2 killed as gunmen rob bank in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

TWO of the three persons shot, yesterday, by gunmen making their way out of Okuku community in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State after robbing a second generation bank in the town have been reported dead.

It was gathered that the gunmen wielding different types of weapon shot sporadically to scare the residents, who scampered for safety, after robbing the bank.

An eyewitness, Opeyemi Olayinka, who was using the bank’s ATM at the time of the attack, said no one knew robbers were operating until they shot into the air while leaving the scene.

Osun State Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Coordinator, Prince Deji Aladesawe, in a phone interview said members had been deployed to the area and working with the police to search for the fleeing suspects.

He said: “We were alerted around 3:15 pm about the robbery, so we quickly deployed our members to the scene.

“The armed robbers had successfully robbed the bank and escaped through a bush path to a town called Iba but OPC members with police are combing the forest areas.

“I cannot confirm the numbers of casualties but I was told three persons were shot. But as I am talking with you our men are still in the forest.”

Also, the state police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police led a police team trailing the suspects after they had successfully robbed the bank.

“It is true armed men robbed a bank in the area, but the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, led a team trailing the suspects and we are hopeful that they will be arrested and face prosecution,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General