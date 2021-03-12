Home | News | General | Man builds a Bugatti out of wood for his son, Rides the Car on the Road Alongside Real Cars in viral video
We won’t cede land for ranching — S-East govs
Drunk Slay Queens Remove Pants As They Entertain Fans On Instagram Go Viral (Photos below)

Man builds a Bugatti out of wood for his son, Rides the Car on the Road Alongside Real Cars in viral video



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 27 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A father has wowed many on social media users with the stunning ride he made for his young son. The Vietnamese dad made what is a Bugatti Centodieci out of wooden materials and took it for a ride with his young son on the road. The viral video has stirred massive reactions with many describing it as a beautiful creation


Social media users have reacted to an emerging video of a dad riding a wooden car with his young son. Man constructs wooden ride for his young son, takes it for a ride.

The video which was shared on Facebook by Supercar Blondie has it that the man identified as Nong – who is a Vietnamese – had made the detailed car himself using wood.

The car which is a Bugatti Centodieci has a well-carved grille, with wheel axles and a nice steering wheel.

In a statement made to Spercar Blondie, Mr Nong said it took him 40 days to build the car from the scratch.

The car is powered by two batteries and weighs a stunning 350kg. It is said to be made entirely out of oak wood.

Drivers and onlookers could help but stare in awe as dad and son ride the beautiful work of art on the road alongside real cars and trucks.

Many have hailed the man’s talents, others described it as impressive.

Marcel Vos said:

“If bugatti is smart they bring a real one to the family so they can drive in it for a day perfect foto shoot.”Alan Takibay reacted:

“He should auction it and he will get well more than 5 grand.”Meanwhile, Edujandon.com earlier reported that a Nigerian man had shared photos of the posh wooden car he had constructed.
The talented man identified as Ahmed Aliyu wowed many with his amazing talents.

Aliyu went as far as fitting the car with a windscreen, proper car seats, a working engine, steering wheel, license plates, a bumper and even headlamps.

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180