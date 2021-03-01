Home | News | General | “It wasn’t Barry Jhay, Stop sending him and his family death threat” – Kashy Godson’s girlfriend, Aliya speaks
Drunk Slay Queens Remove Pants As They Entertain Fans On Instagram Go Viral (Photos below)
Davido advises Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to get rich

“It wasn’t Barry Jhay, Stop sending him and his family death threat” – Kashy Godson’s girlfriend, Aliya speaks



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Aliya, the girlfriend of the late record label boss, Kashy Godson has called on people to stop pointing accusing fingers at his signee, Barry Jhay, as regards his death.

Aliya confirmed in a Snapchat post, that Barry Jhay is not responsible for the death of Kashy Godson and beckoned on people to stop sending death threats to him and his family, hence he is innocent..

altalt

She also debunked the erroneous claim that Kashy Godson was depressed or ill before his death occurred. she called on lovers and fans of her late boyfriend to pray for the soul of Kashy to be accepted in the kingdom of God.

She further expressed optimism that Kashy’s clean and innocent heart would surely make him find favor in God’s sight.

See the screenshots below:

altalt
altalt
altalt
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 180