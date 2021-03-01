“It wasn’t Barry Jhay, Stop sending him and his family death threat” – Kashy Godson’s girlfriend, Aliya speaks
Aliya, the girlfriend of the late record label boss, Kashy Godson has called on people to stop pointing accusing fingers at his signee, Barry Jhay, as regards his death.
Aliya confirmed in a Snapchat post, that Barry Jhay is not responsible for the death of Kashy Godson and beckoned on people to stop sending death threats to him and his family, hence he is innocent..
She also debunked the erroneous claim that Kashy Godson was depressed or ill before his death occurred. she called on lovers and fans of her late boyfriend to pray for the soul of Kashy to be accepted in the kingdom of God.
She further expressed optimism that Kashy’s clean and innocent heart would surely make him find favor in God’s sight.
