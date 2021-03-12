Davido advises Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to get rich
Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido has advised Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to become financially buoyant..
According to him, he said when people help their friends to get rich, they will in return help them when they have huge financial burden.
He went further to state that such moves to uplift others would come in handy whenever one goes to club with friends and he is experiencing financial set back
Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote:
“Put ur niggas on so dem fit pay club bill wen ur leg dey shake. Choke”.
Yesterday, Davido acquired a brand new diamond hand sanitizer worth 38 million naira. He took to his Instagram story to show off his newly acquired diamond piece.
