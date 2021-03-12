Home | News | General | Davido advises Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to get rich
Davido advises Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to get rich



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 41 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke who is popularly known as Davido has advised Nigerians on the importance of helping their friends to become financially buoyant..

altalt

According to him, he said when people help their friends to get rich, they will in return help them when they have huge financial burden.

He went further to state that such moves to uplift others would come in handy whenever one goes to club with friends and he is experiencing financial set back

Taking to his Twitter page, he wrote:

“Put ur niggas on so dem fit pay club bill wen ur leg dey shake. Choke”.

Yesterday, Davido acquired a brand new diamond hand sanitizer worth 38 million naira. He took to his Instagram story to show off his newly acquired diamond piece.

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

