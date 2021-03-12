Home | News | General | Man Stabs His Wife’s Lover Multiple Times After Catching Them In The Act (Video below)

A man has been arrested for allegedly wildly stabbing another man he found having s3x with his wife, leading to his death. According to the police, 27-year-old Oscar Mazorodze of Chirindagomo Village, the accused, allegedly on March 5 at around 3 pm, unexpectedly returned from work.

He then proceeded straight to the bedroom as if he was giving a tip, where he found the door locked from inside. It was also heard that Oscar, forced himself into the bedroom where he found Mareya in the act with his wife. He couldn’t stand seeing his wife in bed with another man on top of her.

Probably incensed, Oscar quickly reached for a knife and stabbed Mareya four times all over the body while asking why his wife could do that to him and their family. “I stabbed Johane Mareya multiple times with a kitchen knife after catching him pants down with my wife, Brenda Dhlodhlo,” he said.

Mareya was rushed to Gokwe District Hospital by villagers but he was, however, pronounced dead upon admission. A report was then made to the police leading to the arrest of Oscar Mazorodze.

He was remanded in custody to March 19 and was arraigned before Gokwe Magistrate Mr. Busani Sibanda facing murder charges. Oscar was later advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr. Liberty Chimwaradze told the court Mareya’s body was transported to Gokwe Hospital for post-mortem.

It has been also heard by the court that there has been a number of cases as touching situations as this. The presiding magistrate mentioned a number of reports that have been to the court like that. The magistrate asked its court members why people only choose to solve issues in violent ways. He then advised people to learn how to calm down and solve issues amicably.

