Juventus would sell Cristiano Ronaldo for at least €29m



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 50 minutes ago
Juventus will reportedly meet Cristiano Ronaldo to discuss his future. According to reports in Italy, the Old Lady would need to sell him for at least €29m if they are to avoid a capital loss..

Italian media are questioning the Portuguese star after Juventus failed to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals for the second season in a row.

According to several reports, the Old Lady are considering the former Real Madrid star’s future who will see his contract expire in June 2022.

As per Il Corriere dello Sport, if Juventus decide to sell the striker, they would need to do it for at least €29m to avoid a capital loss.

The Bianconeri are not considering his contract extension at the moment.

“Fortunately, there is still a year on Ronaldo’s contract, so we have time to talk to him. That’s not a priority right now,” Juventus’ FCO Fabio Paratici said before Juventus’ home Champions League clash against Porto on Tuesday.

Ronaldo joined Juventus for €120m in the summer of 2018.

He has 27 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions this season and has scored 92 in 121 games with the Bianconeri since he arrived in Turin.

