Home | News | General | “Leave Married Men Alone You no Hear” – See The Terrible Thing This Woman Did to Her Husband Side Chic in Public (Video below)
Juventus would sell Cristiano Ronaldo for at least €29m

“Leave Married Men Alone You no Hear” – See The Terrible Thing This Woman Did to Her Husband Side Chic in Public (Video below)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 7 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A viral video has captured the moment an embittered wife publicly disgraced her cheating husband’s side chick.


In the video serving rounds on the internet the married woman chased after her husband’s alleged side chick while warning her to stay off.

The incident reportedly took place at the market place, not minding the crowd the wife accosted

her husband’s alleged side chick who was in company of her friends.


While passerby watched and tried to calm her down, she kept warning the lady in a loud voice to leave her husband alone.

“husband snatcher, leave my husband alone. If na your husband, you go gree? you go tell me make I go rest?” She said.

Watch video below,

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 178