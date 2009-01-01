AstraZeneca says ‘no evidence’ of higher blood clots risk from vaccine
- 5 hours 32 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca insisted on Friday its coronavirus vaccine was safe after some countries suspended its use in ...
UK-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca insisted on
Friday its coronavirus vaccine was safe after some countries suspended its use
in response to concerns about a potential link to blood clots.
“An analysis of our safety data of more than 10 million
records has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism or
deep vein thrombosis in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any
particular country” from the jab, a company spokesperson said.
“In fact, the observed number of these types of events are
significantly lower in those vaccinated than would be expected among the
general population.”
The AstraZeneca jab, developed with Oxford University, forms the mainstay of Britain’s vaccination programme, and of many developing economies. It is relatively cheap and easier to store than other jabs.
But it has been dogged by controversy in Europe, with some
governments initially refusing to certify its use for people aged over 65
despite scientific advice finding no reason for limits.
This week Denmark, Norway and Iceland have paused its use as
a precaution after isolated reports of recipients developing blood clots.
Italy and Austria have also banned the use of shots from
separate batches, while Bulgaria and Thailand said they would delay its
rollout.
However, the World Health Organization earlier Friday said
there was no reason to stop using the Covid-19 vaccine, stressing there was no
causal link between the jab and any clotting.
A range of health authorities has also insisted it is safe,
including the European Medicines Agency.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman
told reporters on Thursday: “We’ve been clear that it’s both safe and
effective… and when people are asked to come forward and take it, they should
do so in confidence.”
Britain began the world’s first mass vaccination drive
against the coronavirus in December, underpinned largely by the
Oxford-AstraZeneca jab and another from Pfizer-BioNTech.
AFP
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles