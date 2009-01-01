Home | News | General | Internet fraud: EFCC arrests 57 suspects recovers rifles in Ogun

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideout...





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office has arrested 57 suspected internet fraudsters at their hotel hideouts in Ilaro area of Ogun State.

A statement by the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested on Friday in an operation that followed actionable intelligence linking them to alleged fraudulent activities.

The anti graft agency said the activities of the fraudstars range from love scam on numerous dating sites, obtaining money by false pretense and other cybercrimes.

The EFCC said two pump action rifles, four exotic cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents were recovered from the suspects.

The anti graft agency said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

