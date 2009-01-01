Home | News | General | BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat receive COVID-19 vaccine
BREAKING: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat receive COVID-19 vaccine



Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Hamzat have received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

 

They were vaccinated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, Lagos Mainland on Friday around 3.00pm.

 

After receiving the vaccine, Sanwo-Olu said he just took the vaccine and that it was not painful at all.

 

“I just took it, I feel nothing, they have started to administer it to lots of our health workers, they have been gracious to allow me come in to take mine,” he said.

 

The governor commended the health workers for doing a great job in stemming the spread of the virus.

 

“We will continue to support our health workers. Let us refrain from information that we know nothing about, my expectation is that we will be out of this soon. This is my certificate,” he said.

 

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said the vaccines would be distributed according to Centres.

 

He said the vaccination would be dolled out in four phases, with phase one including all frontline health workers, among others.

 

Abayomi disclosed that 88 sites had been earmarked for the vaccination which would begin for others on Monday.

 

He said the second dose of th vaccine would be taken 12 weeks  after the first dose.

 

Abayomi warned that being vaccinated  is not a guarantee one could not contract the virus again.

 

However, Abayomi was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, even before the Governor.

