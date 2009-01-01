Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council
- 6 hours 47 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been elected into the Federation of International Football A...
Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football
Federation (NFF), has been elected into the Federation of International
Football Association (FIFA) council.
Pinnick was elected as a member of the council at the 43rd
CAF ordinary general assembly which took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.
The NFF president edged out Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the
incumbent, to become the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council —
following in the footsteps of the late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.
The election also saw Pinnick voted fifth vice-president of
CAF.
Patrice Motsepe, South
Africa’s billionaire, was elected as the president of the continental football
body.
Motsepe’s five vice-presidents are Senegal’s Augustin
Senghor (1st vice), Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya (2nd vice), Djibouti’s Waberi
Souleiman (3rd vice), Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (4th vice), and Pinnick as the
fifth vice-president.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles