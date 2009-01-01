Home | News | General | Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council
Maintain current fuel price until Labour, FG meet -Petroleum minister, Sylva
I will no longer submit my music to the Grammys – The Weeknd

Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 47 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

  Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been elected into the Federation of International Football A...

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been elected into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.


Pinnick was elected as a member of the council at the 43rd CAF ordinary general assembly which took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

 

The NFF president edged out Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the incumbent, to become the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council — following in the footsteps of the late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

 

The election also saw Pinnick voted fifth vice-president of CAF.


Patrice Motsepe, South Africa’s billionaire, was elected as the president of the continental football body.

 

Motsepe’s five vice-presidents are Senegal’s Augustin Senghor (1st vice), Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya (2nd vice), Djibouti’s Waberi Souleiman (3rd vice), Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (4th vice), and Pinnick as the fifth vice-president.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167