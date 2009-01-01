Home | News | General | Pinnick elected into FIFA’s executive council

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has been elected into the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) council.





Pinnick was elected as a member of the council at the 43rd CAF ordinary general assembly which took place in Rabat, Morocco on Friday.

The NFF president edged out Malawi’s Walter Nyamilandu, the incumbent, to become the third Nigerian to be elected into the FIFA council — following in the footsteps of the late Etubom Oyo Orok Oyo and Amos Adamu.

The election also saw Pinnick voted fifth vice-president of CAF.





Patrice Motsepe, South Africa’s billionaire, was elected as the president of the continental football body.

Motsepe’s five vice-presidents are Senegal’s Augustin Senghor (1st vice), Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya (2nd vice), Djibouti’s Waberi Souleiman (3rd vice), Morocco’s Fouzi Lekjaa (4th vice), and Pinnick as the fifth vice-president.

