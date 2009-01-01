Home | News | General | ‘How long shall we continue with this?’ — Atiku laments abduction of Afaka students

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the abduction of students of Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi LG...

Recall that the students were abducted when gunmen invaded the school in the early hours of Friday.

The attack is the latest in a series of abduction of students by bandits operating across northern Nigeria.

Reacting to the incident, Atiku wondered how long the country would continue with the kidnapping menace while describing female students as “an already vulnerable group that is playing catch-up in the north”.





He urged the government not to spare any resources for their release.

“A situation where only girl students—an already vulnerable group that is playing catch-up in the North, is specifically targeted for abduction raises serious concerns,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the affected students’ families, even as I urge that no resources should be spared to secure their release. The question is: how long shall we continue with this situation?”

In a recent development, the Kaduna state government said 172 of the abducted students have been rescued from the bandits.

Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, said eight staff were also freed.

