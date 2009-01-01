‘How long shall we continue with this?’ — Atiku laments abduction of Afaka students
- 7 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the abduction of students of Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi LG...
Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has condemned the
abduction of students of Federal College Of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka,
Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.
Recall that the students were abducted when gunmen invaded the school in the early hours of Friday.
The attack is the latest in a series of abduction of
students by bandits operating across northern Nigeria.
Reacting to the incident, Atiku wondered how long the
country would continue with the kidnapping menace while describing female
students as “an already vulnerable group that is playing catch-up in the
north”.
He urged the government not to spare any resources for their
release.
“A situation where only girl students—an already vulnerable
group that is playing catch-up in the North, is specifically targeted for
abduction raises serious concerns,” he said.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the affected students’
families, even as I urge that no resources should be spared to secure their
release. The question is: how long shall we continue with this situation?”
In a recent development, the Kaduna state government said
172 of the abducted students have been rescued from the bandits.
Samuel Aruwan, the state commissioner for internal security
and home affairs, said eight staff were also freed.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles