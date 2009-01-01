Home | News | General | Proud dad shares video of adorable baby, leaves social media swooning

- A proud South African dad recently headed online to share a clip of his adorable bundle of joy - a baby girl

- In the clip, the little one seemed to be sleeping before getting the sudden urge to suck her fingers which she did in the cutest way ever

- The clip went viral as many baby-loving locals took to the comment section to swoon over the cute little one

Babies are adorable but newborn babies take the cup. A proud young dad recently got South Africans talking after taking to Twitter with an adorable video of his absolutely beautiful newborn baby girl.

In the clip that was shared by doting dad @Kgosi_m_, the cute little baby appeared to be asleep but at the same time feeling a strong urge to suck something. Before long, the little one discovered her hand and started sucking blissfully - while looking super adorable doing it.

Her proud dad captioned the video:

"Gods gift."

Very soon the clip reached over 60k views and over 6k likes from South Africans who couldn't resist watching it. Many of them also headed to the comment section to swoon over the little one.

Read some of their comments below:

@SandyTlang said:

"You’re the only Twitter advocate that can put a pause to people claiming Kitso as their own tlhe monna. Or atleast try.

@Dineo_Menong said:

"Oh punkie pie, so adorable."

@caitlindupont18 said:

"I’ve watched this 1692027545818 times."

@AntiWoMenAbuse said:

"Just feed the baby already bathong."

This proud dad shared a beautiful clip of his daughter. Images: @Kgosi_m

Source: UGC

