Home | News | General | FG makes clarification, announces when new petrol price increase will be imposed

- The federal government has made clarifications over a purported increase in the pump price of petrol

- The minister of state for petroleum Timipre Sylva, informs Nigerians about consultations regarding petrol pricing

- Sylva cautions marketers about the arbitrary petrol price increase

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Nigerian government has stated that there will be no increment in the pump price of petrol until the organised labour is consulted.

According to The Guardian, NAN reported that Timipre Sylva, minister of state for petroleum resources, made the statement when addressing journalist in Abuja on Friday, March 12.

Sylva’s statement was in reaction to the pricing template published by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) which pegged the new pump price of petrol at N212.61 per litre.

Timipre Sylva petrol price has not yet been increased. Photo: @HETimipreSylva

Source: Twitter

The minister dismissed the pricing template published by the PPPRA.

Read also Breaking: PPPRA makes U-turn, deletes post on new petrol price increase

He said:

''Irrespective of the source of that information, I want to assure you that it is completely untrue.

“Neither Mr President who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources nor myself who deputise for him as minister of state has approved that petrol price should be increased by one naira.

“I therefore urge you to disregard this misleading information.''

Premium Times reported that the minister explained that the federal government would continue to consult with the organised labour and other stakeholders to arrive at a reasonable price regime for petrol.

Sylva said until an agreement is reached, all marketers are to maintain the current pump price of petrol.

Meanwhile, a report by The Cable indicates that the template by PPPRA announcing an increase in the retail price of litre petrol has been deleted.

According to the report, PPPRA had on Thursday night, March 11, published a template on its website announcing an increase in the retail price of petrol.

Read also BREAKING: NNPC reacts to fuel price hike, issues fresh update

However, it was deleted on Friday morning, March 12, amid the outrage by Nigerians across the country over the sudden increase.

In another report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted there is no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol in the month of March.

The corporation said this following the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA)'s projection of the price of petrol at N212.11 per litre.

The NNPC stated its position in a tweet via its official handle sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, March 12.

Kess Ewubare is a senior political/current affairs correspondent at Legit.ng. He has both a BSc and a Master’s degree in mass communication. He has over 10 years of experience in working in several fields of mass communication including radio, TV, newspaper, and online. For Kess, journalism is more than a career, it is a beautiful way of life.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General