African man finally marries American woman he met on dating app, light up social media with cute photos

- Michael and Tracey lived in different continents when they first started dating

- The pair communicated through videos, audios and calls before finally meeting

- At some point, Tracy was thrown off by the distance between them but she chose to work it out

US singer Omarion was smart enough when he sang “So much distance between us.”

His song is somehow dedicated to lovebirds who are forced to build a strong relationship while they are miles apart. Luckily, true love always wins.

Tracey and Michael were determined to making things work despite their 11-hour time difference. Photo: Tracey Muyanja.

Source: UGC

Michael Muyanja and his wife Tracey met back in April 2018 through a beautiful thing called a dating up.

Michael’s cousin introduced him to the world of digital dating and that one action gave him the love of his life.

When two friends decide to fall in love. Photo: Tracey Muyanja.

Source: Facebook

The Ugandan man started talking to his beautiful love interest who got even more enchanting by the day.

They spoke via Whatsapp and would often shift between audio and video calls.

At first, Tracy was thrown off by how far Michael was. Her heart temporarily felt like the distance between them was unbearable.

But she loved how gentle, sweet, thoughtful and caring he was so Tracy gave it a shot…and it was worth it.

Tracy stated:

"The first video call made me very nervous but I fought through because we each wanted to see the other live, away from doing videos and sending them to one another.”

Finally, the pair ended up tying the knot on February 12, 2021, and it is an event that will forever be etched in their minds.

-----

Tunde Ososanya, a Legit.ng editor, is a graduate of Mass Communication from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism. He's passionate about what he does and finds fulfillment in informing the people. Ososanya is the author of Later Tonight: a Collection of Short Stories.

You can follow him on Twitter: @TundeOsosanya

Source: Legit

