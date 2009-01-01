Home | News | General | Super Eagles star takes a tour inside wife's N150m Ranger Rover 2021 Velar he bought on her birthday

- Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo was given a ride by his wife Chioma

- The football star gifted the mother of two the exotic car worth about N150m on her special day

- Omeruo has been called up for the AFCON 2022 qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho by coach Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo was spotted taking a ride in the Range Rover Velar he bought for his wife on her birthday.

The exotic car was said to have cost the Leganes centre-back a staggering N150 million but then that cannot be equated to the value Chioma has brought to his life.

Both of them took a tour around the neighbourhood although with no specific location but the Nigerian international had to have a taste of what his wife is enjoying.

While posting the short clip on his official Instagram page, Omeruo tagged his wife with the caption 'my Uber driver' as they both cruised in the expensive vehicle.

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo and his wife Chioma cruise in her brand new Range Rover Velar worth about N150m. Credit - Kenneth Omeruo

Source: Getty Images

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner surprised his wife by delivering the metallic silver car wrapped with a bouquet of flowers.

Omeruo is currently on the payroll of Spanish Segunda outfit Leganes having joined them from Chelsea in 2019.

The 27-year-old defender has made seven league appearances for Asier Garitano's men this campaign but no goal is credited to his name yet.

He is also among the 24-man squad Gernot Rohr invited for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho later this month.

The three-time AFCON kings must win the two games to stand a chance of qualifying for the championship next year.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo celebrated his wife Chioma in a very special way on her birthday.

The 27-year-old Leganes star surprised his better half with a stunning brand new Range Rover 2021 Velar worth over N100 million.

Chioma's sister shared the good news on her Instagram page with over 20,000 followers by posting a short clip of the customised exotic car while still at the car garage.

Source: Legit.ng

