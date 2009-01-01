Home | News | General | Heartwarming video shows adorable cat babysitting a little child, here is what it did

- A cat recently displayed intelligence in a heartwarming video that was shared on social media

- In the heartwarming video, the cat could be seen babysitting a little child and cautioning the latter who was going out of boundaries

- The child walked to the balcony, reached for the railing and held it with his hands but the cat removed them immediately

- An adult sat at a corner and captured the beautiful moment as the little child and his 'babysitter' went back and forth

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

Read also African man finally marries American woman he met on dating app, light up social media with cute photos

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a cat could be seen babysitting a little child.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @tmtblog, the child reached for a balcony railing and held it with his hands but the cat removed them without wasting time.

The little child was unsure why his hands were removed and he decided to put them on another spot of the railing but the cat did the same thing.

An adorable video shows a cat babysitting a little child. Photo credit: @tmtblog

Source: Instagram

The beautiful moment was captured by an adult who watched and said nothing but enjoyed the drama between the little child and the 'babysitter'.

One thing is clear in the video, and it is the fact that cats are intelligent and fun to have around the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In other news, the saying that dogs are human's best friends could be right in the case of a little girl whose video of her performing alongside a dog went viral.

Read also White man steals the show with hilarious dance moves at a Nigerian occasion, viral video stirs reactions

In the beautiful clip that has been watched millions of times on social media, the girl and her pet were in sync as they showed off some creative gymnastic moves.

The canine beauty also seemed to understand every of the girl's commands as it responded well to all her hand signs.

In some instances, the dog followed the girl's move in a smooth choreographic show. You would love to own a dog after watching the duo do their thing.

Source: Legit.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General