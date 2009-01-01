Home | News | General | Congratulatory messages pour in as music producer Rexxie joins list of new homeowners in Lagos

- Music producer Rexxie is the latest young celebrity to become a proud landlord in Lagos

- The multiple hitmaker recently took to his Instagram page with the good news

- Rexxie also shared pictures and a video of the new house with his fans

It is indeed an exciting period for a crop of young Nigerian celebrities who have worked hard enough to afford their own homes.

The latest to join the list is popular music producer, Rexxie. The young man took to his verified page on Instagram to share the news that he has just become a proud homeowner.

In pictures posted on his page, the multiple hitmaker was seen posing in front of the building.

Rexxie also shared a video that captured him giving fans and followers a mini-tour of his newly acquired home.

Sharing the good news, he gave all thanks to God who made the feat possible for him.

Check out the post below:

Upon sharing the news, fans and colleagues in the industry took to his comment with congratulatory messages.

Read what some of them had to say below:

official_smallbaddo said:

"More blessings rexxie."

p.priime said:

"more blessings my bro! "

iambukamilly said:

"Welldone pan dis one."

austine_logan said:

"Congrats boss! Biko were una Dey see this money."

blaq_joffcial said:

"Dem go talk say money no dey Lagos."

tekagra_jelly said:

"Congratulations More wins."

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that singer and YBNL signee, Fireboy DML, took to his page on Instagram with the news of his newly acquired home.

The rapper shared photos of the new house while giving thanks to God for making it possible. Rapper Olamide was among those spotted congratulating the music star.

