Home | News | General | Nigerian woman shows off big yams she harvested from her sack bag farming, says there is no need for farmland

- A Nigerian woman has revealed a practical way to go about farming without having a large expanse of land to cultivate crops with

- The woman identified as Sikade Wemimo discovered how to farm using sack bags and demonstrated how it is done

- She went on to share the big yam produce she harvested to prove that the alternative method was real

PAY ATTENTION: Over the years, we have impacted so many lives together. Each time we uncovered a story of misfortune or injustice, viewers from across the world rallied in support – we gathered funds for education, housing and food for the heroes of our stories. Right now, we wish to focus our help on the Children of Calabar. Help us change more lives – support us on Patreon.

A Nigerian woman has shared on social media a practical way farmers and agriculture enthusiasts can plant their crops right at the comfort of their compound in their houses - the sack bag farming method.

Read also Meet the pretty nurse who keeps melting men's hearts online with beautiful photos

The woman who identified herself as Sikade Wemimo in videos shared on Twitter by @oba_jero said with this approach to farming, there really will be no need for huge farmlands to cultivate crops.

Woman reveals how to farm without farmlands, shares yam harvest Photo Credit: Screen grabs from @oba_jero video

Source: Twitter

In the first video, Wemimo, a recipient of Best Female Farmer award in Ondo state in 2004, said she planted yams in sack bags and planted vegetables above the yams to serve as mulching (a form of manure to the yams) during the dry season.

The mulching, according to her, will not be necessary during the rainy season. She stated that she has so far planted 400 bags of yams and is still planting more.

She added that there are diverse crops that can be planted using this method namely vegetables, peppers, tomatoes and so forth.

Watch the video here:

In a second video, she showcased the bountiful yam harvest she recorded on the farm as well as some already developing crops.

Read also Meet young woman Jumoke Dada who is promoting African culture with her afro-urban furniture

Watch the second video here:

Reacting to the revelation, a Twitter user @myfine100 said:

"This is the best thing I see Today.

"Thank you for sharing it.

"This will help a lot of People. Who love farming."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady had built a successful poultry farm and shared the secrets on social media.

Sharing her story on Twitter, Nyifamu said she started poultry farming in a spare room her dad allowed her and her brother to use.

She wrote:

"We started from 50 birds and then 70, 100 and 120 birds over time."

Nyifamu said she thought of expanding her business and owning a farm since she had built relations and acquired a good number of customers.

Victor Duru is a Legit.ng journalist with more than three years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a Human Interest Editor, Strategic Content Creator and a Google-certified Digital Marketer. Connect with him on Twitter @DuruCVictor2

Read also Sign her already: Reactions as 18-year-old Nigerian lady dribbles men on football pitch in viral video

Source: Legit

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General