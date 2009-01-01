Home | News | General | Man United legend requests what club should do to player on loan in Serie A

- Paul Scholes believes Diogo Dalot should return from his loan spell with Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer

- The 21-year-old performed excellently well for the Rossoneri during their Europa League last 16 clash at Old Trafford

- The Red Devils were forced to a 1-1 draw by the San Siro outfit courtesy of a 92nd-minute goal from Simon Kjaer

Man United have been urged by Paul Scholes to recall Diogo Dalot from his loan spell with AC Milan following his performance against the Red Devils in the Europa League, Daily Mail.

The Portuguese right-back joined the Rossoneri on loan in December after failing to break into Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer's team.

But the 21-year-old gave a good account of himself in the 1-1 draw in the last 16 of the Europa League first game against Milan.

Man United legend Paul Scholes requests Diogo Dalot should return in the summer from his loan spell with AC Milan. Photo by Mathew Ashton

Source: Getty Images

Scholes was quick to heap praise on the Portuguese, insisting he offered something different and has improved since his departure.

"He does seem a really good lad, speaks well.

"He's done the right thing to get games at a big club. That will do him the world of good.

"He played in an unfamiliar position tonight, on that left side, but even his crossing with his left foot was brilliant. I thought defensively he did everything he had to do.

"Where does he stand now? I think he'll come back at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Amad Diallo scored Man United's goal in their 1-1draw with AC Milan in the Europa League draw after coming on for Anthony Martial.

The 18-year-old became the first non-British star to score for the Red Devils' in a European competition.

And it was Diallo's first attempt on goal after making his debut for his new which turned out to be a goal in the 50th minute.

Though Simon Kjaer earned Milan a late equalizer. but the Ivorian youngster has written his name in the history books of the Premier League giants.

