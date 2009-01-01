Home | News | General | Young Nigerian family celebrate their birthdays all in March, beautiful photoshoot stirs reactions

- A young Nigerian man has celebrated his family with a wonderful photoshoot, revealing that they all have their birthdays in the same month

- Many people were amazed by it all, wondering how their birthdays all seem close to each other

- There were tweeps who commended the family's photos, saying they are turned out well

A Nigerian man with the Twitter handle @Ayo_Aroloye has celebrated his family on Twitter as it is their special month.

The father, mother, and baby of the young family were all born in March and as such mark their birthday on the 11th, 8th, and 28th respectively.

To celebrate themselves, the father posted lovely photos of the family who were dressed in traditional outfits.

The baby's and daddy's caps were sewn from the same material as the mother's dress. They all look beautiful in their photos.

See tthe dad's post below:

People said they look cute in their photographs as some asked the father and mother to give birth to one more child.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@slimTeeIX said:

"Hahaha... Your boy and I share same birthday!!!"

@FolaBaby_ said:

"Awww the baby is so beautiful, please make another one....Happy birthday."

People said that the family really look beautiful and amazing. Photo source: @Ayo_Aroloye

Source: Twitter

@Deshysmalls said:

"Happy Birthday brother, may God continue to bless and keep you. Cheers to another wonderful chapter."

@knorye_nnaji said:

"Happy birthday Sir, May all fall in pleasant places for you and may God grant all ur heart desires Amen."

@osetbaderin said:

"Another baby should better be March sha if not another baby will be jealous ooo.. Happy birthday Fam."

@Bubble_minakie said:

"Happy birthday Ayoooooo, your family is so beautiful. God will keep you all."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a black couple with the Twitter handle @SeeAndTPlus3 welcomed their triplets in December 2020 and social media users celebrated them.

About three months after that, the parents dressed up the kids in an amazing photoshoot session as they captioned the photos, saying it is the triplets' first pediatrician appointment.

Placed on a cushioned seat and wearing baby caps and asleep, they struck different poses. Despite the fact they were birthed months ago, tweeps still congratulated the family for having such bundles of joy.

---

Source: Legit Newspaper

