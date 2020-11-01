Home | News | General | One dead, another in coma as angry mob descends on child kidnappers

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

An angry mob in the commercial town of Nnewi has killed a suspected child kidnapper, while his accomplice is still in a coma in a hospital.

PPRO for the Anambra State Police Command, Mr Haruna Mohammed said the kidnapped child has been reunited with his parents.

In a statement, the PPRO said: “There was a report at the Area Command headquarters, Nnewi that a four- year old child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo, Nnewi was returning home from school in the company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoomed off with him.

“Alarm was raised by other children, which attracted the attention of some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects and rescued the child at Akamili Community, Nnewi.

However, before the arrival of the police patrol team to the scene, the two suspects were beaten to stupor by the angry mob but were eventually rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Consequently, one of the suspects whose identity is yet unknown was certified dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment, while the second one is still unconscious at the hospital. The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the mortuary and investigation is still ongoing.”

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Monday Kuryas while, however, thanking members of the public for their courage in rescuing the child, urged them to always exercise restraint by not taking the law into their hands whenever they arrest suspects.

According to him, arresting the suspects would enable the police to conduct a discreet investigation in order to unravel more facts surrounding the kidnapping incidents, including identifying sponsors of the dastardly acts and bringing them to justice.

