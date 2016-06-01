Home | News | General | Updated: Fani-Kayode floors ex-wife in court

Fani-Kayode

…ex-Wife faces investigation for alleged forgery and other offences

A former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has floored his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu in Court.

Recall that Precious had last week filed a suit seeking to take custody of the four children between the union with a 3.5m monthly upkeep for the children.

Justice Slyvester Oriji of the FCT high court Apo said that the Nigerian police can go ahead With the criminal investigation against the precious Chikwendu ex-wife to the former minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode.

Precious Chikwendu, her lawyer Enohor Moi-Wuyep alongside the bailiff of the court were alleged to have served the court proceedings directly to the respondent.

However, Counsel to the respondent appeared in protest at the proceedings saying that they have not been served with the processes

The Nigerian police had on several occasions invited the plaintiff to respond to the allegations of forgery.

Justice Oriji said it is the Police to investigate whether the acknowledgement containing the endorsement with the name of the respondent was actually forged or not.

The plaintiff had in her application alleged that the ex-minister has denied her custody of her children.

The former minister had in a press statement refuted the allegation made by the plaintiffs as false with no evidence to back her case

The judge however held that the bailiff should have insisted on serving the respondent personally, saying the fact that the bailiff did not see him personally “raises the question of invalid service.

“The issue is not that he has not received it, but that it was not served on him personally.

“In the light of the doubt on personal service, what is left for the court to do is to set aside the service.

“The purported service of the processes is hereby set aside,” the judge said.

He, however, refused the prayer to decline jurisdiction over the matter.

The court ordered that a fresh hearing date be served on the respondent and adjourned the matter to 21st April 2021

Vanguard News Nigeria

