Home | News | General | FRSC signs MoU with Guinness on drink driving, vision tests

Kindly Share This Story:

By Fortune Eromosele

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Friday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Guinness Nigeria Plc on drink-driving, vision tests, and e-learning partnership.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, decried the increase in road accidents leading to drunk driving and vision problems, noting that a signing such as this, would help mitigate, put a halt to drivers that ply roads under the influence of alcohol and also drivers that have vision problems.

He said that “Guinness has partnered with us to carry out a comprehensive vision test for all the articulated drivers. The test we ran last year, revealed that 30 per cent failed the test. They have provided the necessary equipment to enable us to do a comprehensive vision test on all articulated drivers nationwide.”

Oyeyemi commended the efforts of Guinness, stating that “They have been very supportive in the cooperate social responsibility they have provided us with the evidence-based digital breathalyzers, we have that enough to test drivers nationwide. The traffic law has provision to test drivers under the influence of alcohol.”

He added that “We need to sustain all the collaboration and all the factors that can lead to road traffic crashes and we are on top of the situation. 2021 like we said, is a year of enforcement this issue is not for entertainment but for enforcement, we are going to have more vehicles within the next few days to strengthen our patrol.

“And President Muhammadu Buhari has approved intervention fund for us to reflate about 400 vehicles and we are very grateful for that, we are processing the release of that fund. The government has really invested and committed more in ensuring road safety.”

Also speaking, Managing Director Guinness Nigeria Plc, maintained that “This partnership with FRSC has lasted over 17 years and I am glad to take a huge step further towards ensuring that our roads are safe for everyone.

“We at Guinness want people to drink responsibly. For most people, drinking responsibly is common sense, they know that balance is important, and drinking too much of any kind of alcohol can lead to serious problems.

“As a company, we reinforce a common sense, understanding in everything we do and say. We work with governments like FRSC to target issues such as drink-driving, with programs that try to change behavior and reduce harm.

“We took this approach because it is the right thing to do as aligned with our business goals. We are happy to be leveraging technology in tackling drink-driving including the adoption of an e-learning responsible drinking education module which will complement the curriculum for training and testing of drivers.

“This new program will be deployed as an e-learning module and anyone yearning to drive, or wishes to get or renew their driver’s license will be encouraged to undergo a short educational piece on responsible drinking.

“We appointed driving schools, eventually anyone will be able to attend the training from any smartphone, tablet in the comfort of your home. We have a long history of working to tackle drink-driving worldwide including in Nigeria, we believe that one death is death to many. And most importantly these deaths are preventable.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General