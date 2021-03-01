Home | News | General | VIDEO: Sanwo-Olu, deputy, service chiefs, others receive COVID-19 vaccine

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, received his first jab of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Others who also received the vaccination include: led his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, members of the State Security Council, comprising of Service Chiefs in Lagos and some members of the state Executive Council, administered at Infectious Diseases Hospital, IDH, Yaba.

The governor was the second person to receive the vaccine after the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi at about 3.28 pm.

Addressing the press after receiving his first jab, Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents to get vaccinated saying it is a safe and non-painful exercise.

Recall that the state had on Tuesday, at about 5 am took delivery of 507,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

Some frontline medical personnel in IDH were also administered with their own first dose of the vaccine.

