INSECURITY: Read What US Government Said They Will Do To Nigeria If Buhari Accept Their Offers (Details below)

The continued state of security challenges in Nigeria especially with the raising cases of school children abduction has gotten the attention of the United States of America.

The United States Bureau of African Affairs in a digital media briefings on Thursday afternoon disclosed the decision of the American government concerning the mass abductions of school kids.

Speaking about the United States’ efforts to combat terrorism in Africa, the Bureau pledged to assist Nigeria in combating the threat of school kidnapping if Abuja demonstrates readiness via its Twitter account, US Africa Media.

At the briefing, Micheal Gonzales, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of African Affairs, said, “We are disgusted with the mass kidnapping of school children in Nigeria.” “If the Nigerian government requests it, the United States stands ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

John T. Godfrey convened the media briefing to discuss recent developments in US counter-terrorism efforts in Africa, including in the Great Lakes region and Mozambique.

The activities of the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping in Nigeria have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Nigerians over the year.

Do you think it is advisable for Nigeria government to accept united state assistance at this point in time.

