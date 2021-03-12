Home | News | General | Nnamdi Kanu Has Reportedly Dumped Biafra and is now Working for Buhari – Prof. Ralph Uwazuruike (Details below)

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has been accused of working for the Federal Government of Nigeria led by President Muhammadu Buhari. Kanu was accused of working for Buhari by the founder of the Movement for Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Prof. Ralph Uwazuruike.The MASSOB founder accused Kanu in an online interview monitored on YouTube, where he threw his weight behind the decision of Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, to reinforce the ban on the activities of IPOB Uwazuruike, who is known to have criticised some decisions reached in the past by Wike especially during the enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols, described Wike’s move as commendable and asked other Governors in the Southeast to toe a similar path.The MASSOB leader stressed that recent actions of IPOB and utterances of Nnamdi Kanu, were proofs that it is a terrorist group.His words: “I was going through the internet and I saw that my friend Nyesom Wike did broadcast where he reinforced the classication of IPOB as a terrorist group. “I am in support of Wike in this. It is a good thing Wike did and I am asking the Southeast governors to also reinforce the classification of IPOB as a terrorist group. “The other day I was speaking to the World Igbo Congress Europe and I told them that someone says he is not a terrorist group and you are killing people, asking people to kill soldiers, policemen, burn houses and kill the leader of Ohaneze Ndiigbo.What are you then? IPOB has shown that they are a terrorist group and they should be dealt with as a terrorist group. “It is important for the governors to strengthen the classification of IPOB as a terrorist group and stop their activities in Igbo land as Nyesom Wike has started. I want the Yoruba people to know that someone as low as Kanu cannot speak for us”.Uwazuruike insisted that the IPOB leader was fighting for his selfish interest and not for the realisation of Biafra and recalled how he founded the Radio Biafra and brought Kanu in London to manage the station but he said Kanu betrayed the struggle when he was recruited by the secret service to work for the Federal Government and derail the activities of MASSOB. The MASSOB leader said: “If IPOB is fighting for Biafra, I should be the happiest for it cause they are helping in facilitating the realisation of Biafra. “Not many people know how Nnamdi Kanu came into the picture. Not many people knew that Nnamdi KANU was picked up by me in 2009. “Not many people knew that I went to London and opened Radio Biafra London. Not many people knew at what stage the DSS came in and snatched Nnamdi Kanu from me. KANU was not the only person DSS took away from me to do a yeoman job for them.

