After Cynthia Morgan Called Her Mother A “Fool”, Check Out The Reactions To Her Comment (Details below)

Cynthia Morgan is unarguably a notable name in the Nigerian music industry. Some of her hit songs have topped music charts and she has also inspired some people with her songs. However, she has found her self in the news again because of a statement she made after Uti Uwachukwu made a post.

Following the whole prince Harry and Megan’ s interview about the royal family, there have been a lot of people dishing out their opinions on the issue. The prince and his wife spoke about how they lost some of their rights because they chose to move out of the palace. Prince Harry also spoke about how it has affected his relationship with his family.

Uti Uwachukwu weighed in on the issue. He talked about how no one should ever turn their back on family, because family is one of the most important part of a person’ s life. He even went ahead to say he would never condemn someone like Clifford Orji if he was his family member. His post went viral, and Cynthia Morgan, left a comment. She wrote and I quote “Family is the root of all evil especially when you have step siblings and your mother is a fool”.Her comment was shared on Instablog and it quickly got lots of reactions from people who saw it. A lot of people were obviously dissapointed that she could make such a statement about her mother. There were also some person who felt like she made those posts because she was going through a lot.

Ahtoyotee wrote: ” No mother slander will be tolerated”

Onyeka_chinwe wrote: ” Is this even necessary? Calling out to family in public, who is the fool now?

Anastasia_emmanuel wrote: ” She has been through a lot, I just want to tell her how appreciated and loved she is”

dd_v. i. n. e wrote: ” Did she just call her mum a fool? ‘

