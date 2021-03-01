Home | News | General | Did Feminist Co withdraw $51,000 from #EndSARS Bitcoin Donation? (Details Inside)

There’s an online speculation that Feminist Coalition has allegedly withdrew $51,000 worth of Bitcoin from their donation wallet..

Recall that the Feminist Coalition gained major publication for their involvement during the EndSars protest in October, 2020.

The organization through its public donated funds, helped with the provision of medical bills, foods, and transportations. Also, they provided legal assistance to protesters who were arrested by security operative during the protest.

During the EndSARS protest, the organization in a statement, said that their bank made available by the coalition for public donations was frozen by CBN, which resulted to the use of their bitcoin address to further the donation for the EndSARS movement.

The Bitcoin address which was made public for donations became more popular after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked people to donate via the address.

However, there’s an ongoing speculation online as the Coalition has allegedly withdrew $51,000 worth of bitcoin from their donation wallet on March 4.

A Twitter user @RX_Deyholar in a tweet made on March 12, revealed that the coalition has cleared the bitcoin donation from their wallet since March 4.

Feminist co withdrew $51,000 worth of Bitcoin from their donation wallet on the 5th of this month silently. — Adeola of Lagos ???? (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021

This has resulted to speculations, as Nigerians are asking of the organization indeed cleared their public donation wallet.

Before the video loads, use this linkhttps://t.co/YIhYz4XPny — Adeola of Lagos ???? (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021

How do you confirm that feminist co owns that wallet? Well..https://t.co/8xT67eWZ5r — Adeola of Lagos ???? (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021

This toohttps://t.co/bzVAqBrBDQ — Adeola of Lagos ???? (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021

And video..https://t.co/f0aeb3QYhH — Adeola of Lagos ???? (@Rx_Deyholar) March 12, 2021

This isn’t an attack on Feminist Co ,its basic common sense ,the beauty of #bitcoin and decentralization don’t care about spreadsheet Accountability,it’s PUBLIC,you can’t empty the donation wallet to a new wallet that has 0 (ZERO) past transactions and expect people not to talk — Dehkunle of Africa ???????? (@Dehkunle) March 12, 2021

I am not surprised about this news we are getting about this Feminist Co. Lmfaoooooo I knew these guys had an agenda. Ole ni gbogbo won. — Furosemide (@Medico_Zeal) March 12, 2021

