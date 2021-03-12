Home | News | General | Dr Patrice Motsepe has been elected new CAF President
Did Feminist Co withdraw $51,000 from #EndSARS Bitcoin Donation? (Details Inside)
#FuelPriceHike: No increase in petrol depot price this month – NNPC insists

Dr Patrice Motsepe has been elected new CAF President



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 9 hours 4 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Billionaire Patrice Motsepe is the new president of the Confederation of African Football. Motsepe was elected unopposed, during the organisation’s 43rd Ordinary General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco on Friday..

altalt

In his acceptance speech, Motsepe said, “I’m absolutely confident that working together we will indeed succeed to make African football to be amongst the best in the world.”

Motsepe, who is the owner of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, was elected unopposed to replace outgoing Ahmad Ahmad.

Mamelodi Sundowns tweeted saying, “Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours.”

Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Edujandon.com - 24/7 News UpdatesEdujandon.com - 24/7 News Updates
Price: Free

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 167