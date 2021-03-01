#FuelPriceHike: No increase in petrol depot price this month – NNPC insists
- 9 hours 10 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has insisted that there is no increment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit also known as petrol this month despite a template released by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency that the new price of petrol has reached N212.6 per litre..
The ex-depot price is the price at which the product is sold by the NNPC to marketers at the depots.
The NNPC ruled out any increment in the ex-depot price on Friday in a terse tweet via its verified Twitter handle, @NNPCgroup.
“#NNPC Insists No Increase in Ex-Depot Price of PMS in March,” it tweeted hours after the PPPRA released the template.
According to the template which the PPPRA released midnight, petrol is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61. Nigerian marketers usually use the upper band for pump price.
The expected ex-depot price, as seen in the template, is N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.
With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per litre, the March template shows that the landing cost for petrol per litre is N189.61.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles